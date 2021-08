The modeling for COVID suggests that California is going to do relatively well against the Delta variant compared to other states. The early mask mandate in LA probably helped. At 42%, California has the highest proportion of residents in any state saying they are “always wearing a mask when leaving home.” California has the lowest rate of mobility of any state, measured by smart phone apps and indexed against Jan. 2020. And, because many Californians got COVID earlier in the pandemic and is coupled with a high rate of vaccinations, there is an estimated 78% of the entire state population with immunity to non-escape variants.