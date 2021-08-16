Cancel
Economy

Notable Marketing Executives: Jenna Wagner

Biz Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber of years working in your current industry: 20. Undergrad degree/university: Business-Marketing, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Under Jenna Wagner’s leadership as global marketing and sales director, Glendale-based TEKLYNX International unveiled new global branding and a global website, and introduced a new blog with the goal of improving customer awareness and understanding of best practices for barcode label management while supporting TEKLYNX’s mission of helping manufacturers around the world barcode better.

