Notable Marketing Executives: Jenna Wagner
Number of years working in your current industry: 20. Undergrad degree/university: Business-Marketing, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Under Jenna Wagner’s leadership as global marketing and sales director, Glendale-based TEKLYNX International unveiled new global branding and a global website, and introduced a new blog with the goal of improving customer awareness and understanding of best practices for barcode label management while supporting TEKLYNX’s mission of helping manufacturers around the world barcode better.biztimes.com
