Notable Marketing Executives: Maddy Tarbox
Number of years working in your current industry: 31. Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, BA Communication. As vice president of marketing for Pewaukee-based VJS Construction, Maddy Tarbox is responsible for working closely with the president and vice president of business development of the company to establish strategy for proposals and presentations, market penetration, strategic planning, and brand alignment internally as well as externally.biztimes.com
