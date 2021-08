VU Online has announced the next intake for its popular online MBA (Finance), with enrolments closing on 1st September for the next online study period. VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / VU Online has announced enrollment for its online Master of Business Administration (Finance), which closes on 1st September for its next study period. Delivered by the internationally respected Victoria University Business School (VUBS), this program focuses on enhancing students' financial skillsets, as well as developing their knowledge and confidence in the corporate world.