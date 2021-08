If you need some light in your life we have the solution. Stark is our SPARKY Pet of the week and this guy is seeking a fun-loving family to call home. Stark is a two-year-old lab/retriever mix. Stark is a very sweet boy but sometimes can play rough. Stark will need someone who can understand his behaviors and also someone who understands his energy level. He likes to play bite and nibble and sometimes can get into it with other dogs due to his playfulness and excited state.