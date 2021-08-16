Notable Marketing Executives: Jill Means
Number of years working in your current industry: 33. Undergrad degree/university: Southwest Baptist University. Jill Means, marketing director of Milwaukee-based New Resources Consulting, has been instrumental in educating the markets about the New Resources family of companies (NRC, Westin/eRIS Software, CIO/CFO Water and Wastewater Forums) by managing social media, web, print, surveys, webinars, seminars and email marketing campaigns, according to New Resources president and CEO Mark Grosskopf.biztimes.com
