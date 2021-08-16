Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Notable Marketing Executives: Jill Means

Biz Times
 4 days ago

Number of years working in your current industry: 33. Undergrad degree/university: Southwest Baptist University. Jill Means, marketing director of Milwaukee-based New Resources Consulting, has been instrumental in educating the markets about the New Resources family of companies (NRC, Westin/eRIS Software, CIO/CFO Water and Wastewater Forums) by managing social media, web, print, surveys, webinars, seminars and email marketing campaigns, according to New Resources president and CEO Mark Grosskopf.

biztimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Marketing Campaigns#Marketing Director#New Resources Consulting#Nrc#Westin Eris Software#Cio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

2 vaccinated US senators test positive for COVID-19

Two U.S. senators announced Thursday that they contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said they tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms and are currently isolating to stop further spread of coronavirus. Positive COVID-19 tests among the vaccinated population are considered "breakthrough"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy