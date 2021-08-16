Cancel
Jessie Andrews | That Empathy Over There Be Ruthless

By Constanza Falco Raez
Cover picture for the articleAt only 29, Jessie Andrews has already founded and is the CEO of four successful businesses—Bagatiba, a sustainable and ethical jewelry brand, Basic Swim, an affordable and minimalist swimwear collection, Jeu Illimité, a Parisian-inspired ready-to-wear clothing line, and Tase Gallery, an immersive new art and shopping space in West Hollywood. Andrews has been able to run the former three businesses for many years now. Her secret? “I think the key is being passionate about what I do,” she explains. “I wear everything I make, and as I get older, the designs evolve with me.”

