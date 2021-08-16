AG Club | Sometimes You Step To and Fill the Void

It’s April 2020, deep into quarantine, and, like millions on earth, you are probably plying your nerves with the magically fresh Netflix comedy, Never Have I Ever, and its affable star Ramona Young. The actor features as theater queen, Eleanor Wong, the best friend we all need—though she of course works through her own issues, delivering layers and arcs. Eleanor will be back this July for season two, though Young—a Cal State LA alum who has been studying acting for ages—is no stranger to mega-popular series. See her as Mona Wu in sci-fi show, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, or dark comedy, Santa Clarita Diet. It’s hard to not fall in love with Young’s screen presence, as well as her advocacy for badly needed character diversity. Enjoy now a bit of back and forth with the charming and groundbreaking personality.