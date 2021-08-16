Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AG Club | Sometimes You Step To and Fill the Void

By Madison Douglas
flaunt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailing from the East Bay Area in San Francisco, AG Club planted their roots in high school when there was little to do but listen to music. The group’s core members Baby Boy and Jody Fontaine—later to be joined by Ivan Collaco and Manny—started the group with intentions of filling what they saw as an empty space—indeed, AG Club makes hip-hop, but not as you know it. “We make shit that we like to listen to,” they explain, “...and we listen to a lot of shit, so we make everything.”

flaunt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Stevie Wonder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fill The Void#Avant Garde Club#Media#Ag Club#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Oisin Makes His Debut w/ Romantic Single “Happy Place”

Oisin is only 19 years old and already living out his dreams on the daily. His dynamic vocals pair with his positive energy, bringing back that feel-good nostalgia from 90’s R&B we all know and love—and combining it with modern day elements. After garnering buzz and catching the attention of EP Entertainment (Alessia Cara, Sebastian Kole), Oisin is here to showcase his sound for the rest of the world to hear.
Celebritiesflaunt.com

Ramona Young | Let the Universe Do Its Thing

It’s April 2020, deep into quarantine, and, like millions on earth, you are probably plying your nerves with the magically fresh Netflix comedy, Never Have I Ever, and its affable star Ramona Young. The actor features as theater queen, Eleanor Wong, the best friend we all need—though she of course works through her own issues, delivering layers and arcs. Eleanor will be back this July for season two, though Young—a Cal State LA alum who has been studying acting for ages—is no stranger to mega-popular series. See her as Mona Wu in sci-fi show, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, or dark comedy, Santa Clarita Diet. It’s hard to not fall in love with Young’s screen presence, as well as her advocacy for badly needed character diversity. Enjoy now a bit of back and forth with the charming and groundbreaking personality.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | Fortuno's "Right Way" off their forthcoming EP

LA based trio, Fortuno, shares their new single, “Right Way” off their upcoming EP. With a slightly nostalgic quality, and a perpetual look to the future, “Right Way” explores the unexpected, yet beautiful path toward success in self-exploration—figuring out that you are always where you’re meant to be. Eli, Ellis,...
MusicNew Haven Register

Hear James Blake's Atmospheric New Song 'Life Is Not the Same'

James Blake has released a new single, “Life Is Not the Same. The dreamy song is the second track from his upcoming album, Friends That Break Your Heart, out September 10th via Republic Records. “Life Is Not the Same” is a collaboration between Blake and producer Take A Daytrip, who...
Musicflaunt.com

MAD KELLY | EARLY 2000’s NOSTALGIA WITH "IN MY ROOM"

Following the release of his recent single “Easily” featuring frequent collaborator Talkless, Mad Kelly just released a very special second single, “In My Room”. The alternative song immediately hooks in the listener with an intriguing acoustic guitar riff that leads into a steady beat supported by rhythmic chord progressions. Mad Kelly’s soft yet expressive vocals, combined with the overall jovial feeling of the instrumental, spawns an interesting juxtaposition as the lyrics and timeless melody of the chorus carry a melancholic message against the backdrop of an otherwise joyful track.
Musicreviewjournal.com

Usual Place helping fill indie music void in downtown Vegas

The drummer’s getting his on a griddle-hot Tuesday night. The Groove Culture Band is warming up the room, seemingly out to make the place as sweltering as the summer evening sizzling outside. Jose “Pepe” Jimenez pistons in his seat, swinging his arms like a prizefighter pushing for the knockout blow.
MusicUSC Gamecock

Playlist of the week: Rock to Success

Starting a new semester can be hard, but it's especially challenging now as students go back to being in-person for the first time in months. In situations like this, a collection of songs can help anyone get up from the summer lounge chair and get some work done. Let this playlist rock you, roll you and explode your drive for success through the new semester and beyond.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Mourns Death of His Friend and Film Collaborator in Heartbreaking Post

One of our favorite members of the Law & Order: SVU squad is mourning the loss of a close friend on this Friday afternoon. Ice-T is the man who plays sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola in the New York City Police Department on Law & Order: SVU. He has played the role for an incredible two decades now. That makes him one of the longest-running characters in television history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy