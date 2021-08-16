AG Club | Sometimes You Step To and Fill the Void
Hailing from the East Bay Area in San Francisco, AG Club planted their roots in high school when there was little to do but listen to music. The group’s core members Baby Boy and Jody Fontaine—later to be joined by Ivan Collaco and Manny—started the group with intentions of filling what they saw as an empty space—indeed, AG Club makes hip-hop, but not as you know it. “We make shit that we like to listen to,” they explain, “...and we listen to a lot of shit, so we make everything.”flaunt.com
