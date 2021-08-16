Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ramona Young | Let the Universe Do Its Thing

By Surina Belk-Gupta
flaunt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s April 2020, deep into quarantine, and, like millions on earth, you are probably plying your nerves with the magically fresh Netflix comedy, Never Have I Ever, and its affable star Ramona Young. The actor features as theater queen, Eleanor Wong, the best friend we all need—though she of course works through her own issues, delivering layers and arcs. Eleanor will be back this July for season two, though Young—a Cal State LA alum who has been studying acting for ages—is no stranger to mega-popular series. See her as Mona Wu in sci-fi show, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, or dark comedy, Santa Clarita Diet. It’s hard to not fall in love with Young’s screen presence, as well as her advocacy for badly needed character diversity. Enjoy now a bit of back and forth with the charming and groundbreaking personality.

flaunt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramona Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe#Cal State La#Santa Clarita Diet#New Hollywood#Poc#Lgbtq#Nightcall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionflaunt.com

Olivia Scott Welch | No Walls Make Thee A Scene Stealer

Olivia Scott Welch is currently enjoying the limelight as Samantha Fraser in fan favorite Netflix Fear Street film trilogy. In the film, a group of teenage friends find the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that has haunted their town for over 300 years—a slick and entertaining nod to 90s horror flicks. Earlier in her career, Welch can be seen as Olive through a couple episodes of Modern Family. More recently, the 23-year-old Texas-born actor stars as Heather Nill, a recent high school graduate on the Amazon Prime show Panic.
Moviesflaunt.com

Avantika | So Let's Have a Conversation We've Never Had Before

Avantika appears to wear many, many hats. Along with her roles in multiple Bollywood films—plus Disney’s Diary of a Future President and Mira, The Royal Detective—the actor has a wide range of skills that include modeling, dancing, and singing. Next, Avantika will be the lead of Disney’s first Indian culture-based Original Movie, Spin, where she will play Rhea Kumar, an Indian-American who merges her heritage with the world around her through DJ mixes and love. The film, set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ this summer, confronts themes and characters that the franchise has never featured on screen before—breaking cultural barriers and stimulating new conversations. For Avantika—and comparable to her character in the movie—the possibilities for a young, ambitious individual in Hollywood are endless. We were lucky enough to spend some time with the rising star, where we learned, amongst many things, she is wise well beyond her years.
Musicflaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | Julia Sinelnikova Releases Debut EP ‘Lost Amulet’ & "Dark Iridescent” Visual

Lost Amulet, the debut EP from nonbinary queer femme artist Julia Sinelnikova aka The Oracle, opens with “Dark Iridescent,” a sad, brooding song about chasing after quickly transforming, fluid energy. Its video, a collaboration with videographer Errol Basdeo, creates a sinister yet sparkly atmosphere, incorporating a shifting, transmogrifying visual to both enchant and disorient the viewer.
Moviesflaunt.com

Brett Gray | Finding Joy In Whatever’s Up Next

Brett Gray is a breath of fresh air in the entertainment space. The actor first rose to fame when he starred as Jamal Turner on the Netflix coming-of-age series, On My Block, in 2018. Gray plays a budding teenager and imparts innocence, wonder, and a nice touch of cheekiness. The series follows four lovable friends who display the reality of high school life in South Central Los Angeles—from gangs to romance, Gray is an integral part in all of the unveiling drama. The actor’s more serious side shows through on Netflix’s recent When They See Us—a mini-series based on theCentral Park 5—a true story of five Black and Latino youths who were wrongly convicted and served prison time for a rape and assault of a white woman in NYC’s famous park.
Celebritiesflaunt.com

Beth Riesgraf | On ‘Leverage: Redemption’ and Directorial Future

Beth Riesgraf speaks with conviction and plenty of charm—qualities no doubt picked up from years of industry experience, and essential for her career as a budding director. After appearing on shows such as Stranger Things and 68 Whiskey, Riesgraf recently returned to our screens as Parker in the second coming of Leverage: Redemption, nearly a decade after the original’s cancellation.
Musicflaunt.com

Damon Sharpe | From Hits With Jennifer Lopez To Unleashing His Own Music

Damon Sharpe brings all the good vibrations, from the music industry and beyond. The definition of a multi-hyphenate, the DJ, producer, songwriter, actor, and recording artist is best known for his work behind-the-scenes working with all the greats from Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande to Pitbull and Alesso… and now he’s ready to step into the limelight as his own artist.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Family Relationshipscodelist.biz

Wow! That’s how much Rob and Kim Kardashian’s kids resemble each other.

These three could also be siblings! Since the separation from rapper Kanye West (43), Kim Kardashian (40) seems to focus even more on her family. She regularly gives her fans insights into her private life: Recently, the model spent a day with his brother Robert (34) and his daughter Dream (4). The children also seemed to enjoy themselves magnificently: Kim shared a few sugar-sweet snapshots of the kids – and the similarity of the three was hard to miss!
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Popular Ryan Reynolds Movie Is No Longer Getting A Sequel

Netflix has been doubling down on trying to build a number of film and television franchises from the ground up, but it’s impossible to predict from the outset which ones are capable of drawing in a big enough crowd and presenting the potential to continue on as a viable brand. On paper, though, 6 Underground looked to be a slam dunk.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...

Comments / 0

Community Policy