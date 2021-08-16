Ramona Young | Let the Universe Do Its Thing

Avantika appears to wear many, many hats. Along with her roles in multiple Bollywood films—plus Disney’s Diary of a Future President and Mira, The Royal Detective—the actor has a wide range of skills that include modeling, dancing, and singing. Next, Avantika will be the lead of Disney’s first Indian culture-based Original Movie, Spin, where she will play Rhea Kumar, an Indian-American who merges her heritage with the world around her through DJ mixes and love. The film, set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ this summer, confronts themes and characters that the franchise has never featured on screen before—breaking cultural barriers and stimulating new conversations. For Avantika—and comparable to her character in the movie—the possibilities for a young, ambitious individual in Hollywood are endless. We were lucky enough to spend some time with the rising star, where we learned, amongst many things, she is wise well beyond her years.