Grimm Gallery | When We Said Break a Leg, We Meant It

By Nate Rynaski
flaunt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheater is all around us–performance seemingly intersecting with existence. The stage? Our phones. Our social interactions. Our governing bodies. You see, our relationship to performance is in chronic flux, and for younger generations, the stage is ever the more multitudinous. In new group exhibition, Someone said that the world’s a stage—now showing at GRIMM Gallery’s New York City arm—curator Margot Samel brings together sixteen artists to engage with the world of theater, or perhaps the world as theater. Featuring more established figures like Dirk Braeckman, Christina Forrer, and Cindy Sherman, the curation is peppered with newer voices in the space—Louise Giovanelli, B. Ingrid Olson, and Daisy May Sheff, for example—all of whom are featured here and whose selected work explores painting’s theatricality. Read below as we excavate the minds of these unique individuals, and welcome their presence on our editorial stage.

