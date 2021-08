You’re going to have plenty of options when it comes to TV this fall — even if you just rely on streaming services. Fan-favorites — like Lucifer (for its final season), The Morning Show, Sex Education, and The Witcher — are returning. Another Marvel series is coming to Disney+ just in time for Thanksgiving (Hawkeye). A drama that was initially picked up to pilot has moved over to Peacock (Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol). And if baking is more your speed — especially with the holidays approaching — there are quite a few shows you won’t want to miss.