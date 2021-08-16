How can I have my husbands ex wife not walk into our apartment without permission ?

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. Several years after college, I lived with a boyfriend for three years whom I thought I would marry. We loved each other very much but had some trust issues, and our relationship ultimately ended badly. Fast forward to today (21 years later). I have been married for 14 years; he has been married for several more. We got back in touch probably three years ago and had been e-mailing/texting almost daily (after some on and off contact since about 2008) until we finally met up again in June. Our e-mails and texts were mostly flirty/sexual in nature and we met up to fool around.