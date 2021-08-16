Cancel
How can I have my husbands ex wife not walk into our apartment without permission ?

By Asked in Pacific Grove, CA
 6 days ago

I would like to figure out how to avoid myself husbands ex walking inside my apartment without consent. I have asked her nicely and she always has a snarky response. She has the courage to walk in when we’re both not in the unit to pick up her boys. I don’t feel safe having her around my 1 year old. She has physically hurt my husband and also wish death upon my child. Am I able to send some sort of trespassing letter to her? I also have been documenting her actions through a outdoor camera. I live in California, Monterey county.

