How can I have my husbands ex wife not walk into our apartment without permission ?
I would like to figure out how to avoid myself husbands ex walking inside my apartment without consent. I have asked her nicely and she always has a snarky response. She has the courage to walk in when we’re both not in the unit to pick up her boys. I don’t feel safe having her around my 1 year old. She has physically hurt my husband and also wish death upon my child. Am I able to send some sort of trespassing letter to her? I also have been documenting her actions through a outdoor camera. I live in California, Monterey county.avvo.com
