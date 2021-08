Time loops are an amazing fictional device. An endless day that keeps starting again and again, waiting for something, someone, or an event to break the cycle and the world to begin once more is a pretty commonplace mechanic. For many, it’ll be Bill Murray in Groundhog Day as the poor weatherman stuck in a small town reliving the same day over and over again that is one of the very favourite examples. At least, until The Forgotten City came along. You see, this is all about working out how to progress through a story, while knowing how it all ends. It’s clever, inventive, and a great experience all around.