The Best Horror Games on Xbox Game Pass

Set to launch on PC and consoles on 23rd September, Diablo 2: Resurrected brings the action RPG classic back to life. You don’t need to wait until 23rd September to play Diablo 2: Resurrected, however. A small number of people got to take part in a closed beta a short while ago, while those who preordered the game were able to go hands on with this past weekend. Next up is an open beta, running between the 20th and 22nd August. Anyone can take part in that providing they have a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or PC. All they have to do is download the Diablo 2 Resurrected beta when it becomes available, then they can play up to the end of the game’s second act.