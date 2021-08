Researchers at MIT created a sensing glove that can detect small pressuref changes along its surface when a wearer grasps something. The glove is threaded with tiny pressure sensors, which are studded with micropillars that create changes in an electrical signal when they bend and deform. This provides an incredibly sensitive measurement of tactile pressure and the glove even detects the wearer’s pulse. The researchers hope that the technology could assist in motor function retraining in patients who have experienced a stroke, and also result in wearables that can measure vital signs more accurately and conveniently than existing devices, such as smart watches.