NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Former University of Notre Dame fencing assistant coach Buckie Leach passed away Saturday, August 14. He was 62. “I am devastated to learn of the tragic passing of my dear friend Buckie Leach, who was taken from us far too soon,” said Irish head coach Gia Kvaratskhelia. “Buckie’s legacy at Notre Dame and within American fencing stretch far beyond the athletic accomplishments of the fencers and teams that he coached. Rather, his enduring memory will be of the incredible person that he was – his kindness, his passion, his sense of humor, and the genuine way he brightened the lives of everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.”