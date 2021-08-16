Cancel
MLB

Sean Manaea having rough stretch at worst possible time

Cover picture for the articleAug 15, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea (55) argues a pitch call as he pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. As the Oakland A’s attempt to chase down the Houston Astros, they...

Chris Bassitt
Sean Manaea
#Oakland Athletics#The Texas Rangers#The Oakland A#The Houston Astros
Guardians hand Sean Manaea his shortest outing of 2021; lose anyways

Things were going very well for the home team early on Tuesday. Sean Manaea, Oakland’s ace, couldn’t put hitters away and lasted less than two innings. But Bob Melvin knows a fixable situation when he sees one, and replaced Manaea after 3 runs, knowing that all it takes to shut down the Guardian offense is to not beat yourself.
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Battles command in no-decision

Manaea allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts through 1.2 innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Cleveland. On an extremely humid night in Cleveland, Manaea struggled dearly with his command. Despite pulverizing the rosin bag in search of any iota of extra grip, the left-hander needed 69 pitches to get five outs and worked himself into five full counts. While this is the second consecutive rough outing for the 29-year-old, the conditions played a huge part in Tuesday night's meltdown. Manaea and fantasy managers alike will be glad to know that his next start will come in the climate-controlled confines of Globe Life Field against the lowly Rangers on Sunday.
'Tough stretch': Manaea falters in finale loss

ARLINGTON -- Much of the A’s success this year has been built on the strength of a starting rotation that has emerged as one of baseball’s best, with Sean Manaea leading the way at the top as a co-anchor alongside Chris Bassitt. Those two have been largely responsible for why Oakland entered Sunday leading the Majors in starters’ innings pitched and third in ERA.
A’s Sean Manaea’s rough August continues in loss to Rangers

The dog days of August have caught up with Sean Manaea, who struggled for a third straight start in the A’s 7-4 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday in Arlington. With the loss, the second in three games to the last-place Rangers, the A’s squandered an opportunity to gain ground in either the wild card or divisional races. They fell into a tie with Boston for the wild-card lead and are 2.5 games behind Houston in the West with the next seven games against two first-place teams, the Chicago White Sox and the Giants.
