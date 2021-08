The Browns will participate in a preseason game for the first time under head coach Kevin Stefanski when they travel to Jacksonville to take on Urban Meyer and the Jaguars on Saturday. The preseason has really evolved over the last few years and in keeping with the trends around the league, the Browns will be resting the vast majority of their starters in this game. Instead, the principle players will be the rookie and sophomore classes as well as veterans and young players alike fighting to carve out a role on the 2021 Cleveland Browns.