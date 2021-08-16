PJ’s Cafe owner Norton sentenced to 7 years probation

A former Tulsa Police Officer was sentenced to 5 years of probation for buying a gun for her boyfriend and lying about it on federal forms. In a written plea agreement, Latoya Lisa Dythe admitted that she and her then-boyfriend Devon Jamyll Jones agreed that Dythe would purchase a firearm for him at a Bass Pro Shop. Jones gave Dythe money to purchase the gun and she when filled out the required forms to purchase the firearm saying that she was the buyer of the firearm. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, she admitted that she knew her actions were Illegal when she committed the crime.