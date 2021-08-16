Cancel
PJ’s Cafe owner Norton sentenced to 7 years probation

By News Director
gilaherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLIFTON – The long arm of Uncle Sam came down upon PJ’s Cafe owner Jackie Norton on Friday, as she was sentenced to seven years probation for tax fraud. Norton, 69, previously pleaded guilty on July 13 to three charges in Greenlee County Superior Court: fraudulent schemes and artifices – a Class-2 felony, failure to file transaction privilege tax returns – a Class-5 felony, and filing false returns – a Class-4 felony. The plea agreement dismissed 14 other felony charges.

