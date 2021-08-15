Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Man Creates Super Detailed Millennium Falcon Sculpture Out Of Sand

By Chris Winters
12tomatoes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonardo Ugolini is an artist unlike any other. He loves to design sandcastles and sculptures made entirely of sand. One of his most recent creations is the Millennium Falcon and it’s made entirely from sand!. How is that even possible? The mere prospect of constructing anything from sand is mind-boggling...

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Millennium Falcon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Design
Related
TechnologyInside the Magic

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Screen Wildly Malfunctions

Yesterday, Walt Disney World Resort Guest Sophia M. was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park, when she decided to take a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. While there, Sophia decided to ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run — where she and her party experienced a bizarre screen malfunction!. Sophia shared the...
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Turtle Talk with Crush Reopens at EPCOT

Swim on over to the Turtle Talk Theater because Crush is back! Turtle Talk with Crush returned to EPCOT today, inside The Seas with Nemo and Friends pavilion. You can see some friends from “Finding Nemo” outside the pavilion. Cast Members were excited to welcome guests back to Turtle Talk...
Skin CareByrdie

Meet Sojin Oh, the Nail Artist Creating Sculptural Manis Inspired by Nature

If you don't know Sojin Oh, you have definitely seen her work. Recognized for her 3D sculptural nail art and mismatched manicures, Oh is a celeb favorite. Whether she's creating stunning looks for music videos or gracing the pages of high-impact editorials, she's worked with Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Hunter Schafer, and more.
Westport, MAHerald News

Artist to create outdoor sculpture at Westport Woods

WESTPORT — Andy Moerlein, the Westport Cultural Council's third artist in the Westport Artist in Residence Program, will create a unique, outdoor sculpture at Westport Woods. Through Aug. 21, visitors are invited to witness Moerlein in action at the park located at 573 Adamsville Road. The residency is a unique...
California Statearchitecturaldigest.com

Meet the California Based Artist Making Striking Biomorphic Sculptures Out of Clay

I’ve been working nonstop since 2017,” says Woody De Othello, Zooming from his studio in California’s Bay Area, where he’s preparing for two ambitious fall shows: one this September at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and the other in October at Jessica Silverman in San Francisco. Ceramic ears, lips, noses, and hands that he made during a Kohler Arts Center residency (cut short by the pandemic) cover the tables, ready to be assembled into vaguely figurative vessels that nod to precolonial Yoruba pottery and Nkisi figures. “I’ve been freestyling a lot more,” says the artist, lately inspired by the “spontaneous, intuitive, improvisational energy” of jazz. Such abstraction marks a shift for Othello, born in Miami to Haitian-immigrant parents and best known for his witty takes on household objects, like the eight-foot-tall box fan he debuted at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019. But domestic touchstones (telephones, stools) are still part of his language, emerging subtly from the Kohler pieces and appearing more literally at Jessica Silverman, where vanities and hand mirrors speak to self-reflection and planters to self-care, two themes that have been especially top of mind this roller-coaster year. Work has always been his catharsis. “It’s where the bad juju goes,” he explains of the pieces, many seemingly strained under pressure. “All that anxious energy goes into the ceramics, and it leaves me with the freedom and the space to be lighter and more optimistic.” woodyothello.com —Hannah Martin.
Video GamesMovieWeb

Disney Wants 'Live' Robots in Its Theme Parks and Fans Are Comparing It to WestWorld

With the latest season of HBO's sci-fi show Westworld currently filming, you would be forgiven for thinking there was some major announcement happening today as the name trended on various social media platforms. However that is not the case, and instead the trending hashtag was brought about by a report featured in the New York Times that Disney are in the early processes of considering bringing "live" robots to their theme parks, with the intention of having them walk amongst guests and interact with them. Now you can see where that trending tag comes into it.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars Finally Explains the Emperor's Resurrection

There was a lot of hype surrounding the return of Emperor Palpatine heading into the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker back in 2019, but the final product that hit theaters did nothing but create confusion regarding the iconic villain's comeback. It was revealed that Palpatine was actually Rey's grandfather, and he somehow spent decades cloning himself and building an enormous fleet of ships on the remote planet of Exegol, despite dying at the hands of Darth Vader.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Is Fallen Jedi Anakin Skywalker In Amazing Star Wars Deepfake

It’s fair to say that no other character in the entirety of Star Wars‘ 40-year-plus history has had more faces than Anakin Skywalker. From the sheepish-yet-ambitious boy Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon first met on Tatooine (played by Jake Lloyd) to the liberated Force Ghost originally portrayed by Sebastian Shaw—and controversially replaced later with Hayden Christensen—in Return of the Jedi, all have put their own stamp on the character since its inception.
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars Fans Aren’t Feeling Boba Fett's New Official Ship Name

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Legions of Star Wars fans lost their cool when it was revealed last June that Lucasfilm has officially changed the name of Boba Fett's iconic ship and dropped its Slave I moniker. The sudden and shocking change from Slave I to simply "Boba Fett's Starship" reportedly had something to do with Disney's marketing for the ship's new LEGO set which would've already hit stores by now.
AstronomyRefinery29

Tonight’s Rare Full Moon In Aquarius Is Bringing Major Surprises

On Sunday, August 22nd, a full moon in Aquarius will perfect in the sky. This will be our second Aquarius full moon of Leo season, an uncommon occurrence. As such, it’s only right that the stars of Aquarius preside over this lunation, since Aquarians are well known for having uncommon and unique affinities. Rare is the Aquarius who, hearing an opinion, doesn’t gently interject: “Hmm, that’s not how I experience it.” While it may feel contrarian, Aquarians rarely mean to disprove the positions of others. Rather, they seek multiplicity and, as a fixed sign, they engage multiplicity steadily, much as the wind carries many waves, as the sky suspends innumerable worlds. They acknowledge your reality, and layer on another.

Comments / 0

Community Policy