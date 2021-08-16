Shelly Bell, Founder, Black Girl Ventures, on Unlocking Equitable Credit Access

This program is hosted by our partner, Asset Funders Network (AFN), who has extended an invitation to PNY members. The American Rescue Plan of 2021 offers a historic opportunity to support the economic well-being of millions of households especially children through expansions to the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit. Importantly, these temporary expansions, which are landing in bank accounts now, help ease cash flow and improve the peace of mind and health outcomes of families. Yet, many, particularly households headed by women of color, who would receive the greatest income boost may not be able to easily access this tax credit. Funders have an important role to play in the short term to support access to the credit and in the longer term to support permanent expansion of these credits. Doing so offers an opportunity to make the case for unrestricted cash and to fundamentally improve the freedom of parents to help their families thrive.