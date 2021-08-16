Conquer Covid in Klamath Contest

Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Klamath County are eligible to win some big prizes. In efforts to return the community back to normal life, community members are being asked to get the vaccine. Those who have received the vaccine have a chance to win a number of different grand prizes and weekly prizes. Some of the Grand Prizes include your choice of a new Dodge Ram Truck or a new Dodge Durango SUV, A Disneyland Vacation package and cash prizes. Some Weekly prizes include a years worth of gasoline, furniture for your home and more. For contest rules, vaccination sites and to enter the contest, visit conquercovidinklamath.com.