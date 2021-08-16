The Black Angels Share 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
The Black Angels are preparing to rock your ears as the band has detailed 2021 and 2022 tour dates. The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized venues across North America this November and will continue next year from January into February. The opening act for the November concerts will be California rock band L.A. Witch. The Black Angels will also deliver their psychedelic brand of rock to the Desert Daze festival in California later this year. Recently, the band shared a 6-track album titled Live at Levitation.zumic.com
