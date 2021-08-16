Cancel
Rock Music

The Black Angels Share 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

By Francesco Marano
zumic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Angels are preparing to rock your ears as the band has detailed 2021 and 2022 tour dates. The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized venues across North America this November and will continue next year from January into February. The opening act for the November concerts will be California rock band L.A. Witch. The Black Angels will also deliver their psychedelic brand of rock to the Desert Daze festival in California later this year. Recently, the band shared a 6-track album titled Live at Levitation.

zumic.com

California State
#Presales#Radio#Live Nation#Ln Mobile App#The Black Angels
Entertainment
Rock Music
Music
Theater & Dance
Ultimate Classic Rock

John 5 ‘Will Beg’ David Lee Roth to Release Collaborative Song

If anybody should know what David Lee Roth is capable of, it’s John 5. The guitar virtuoso — whose resume includes longtime stints with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, and collaborations with Motley Crue, Sebastian Bach, Steve Perry, Alice Cooper and dozens more — got his first major break playing on Roth’s 1998 solo album, DLR Band. They’ve written more together over the years, including the recent country-fried single "Giddy-Up" and last year’s Eddie Van Halen tribute "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill."

