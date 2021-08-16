Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok partners with crypto-powered music streaming platform Audius

By Turner Wright
CoinTelegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic-sharing protocol Audius became one of the first streaming platforms to partner with TikTok, allowing users to directly share tracks to the popular app. In a Monday announcement, Audius said it had partnered with TikTok in the creation of a new feature called TikTok Sounds. According to a Rolling Stone interview with Audius co-founder and chief product officer Forrest Browning, the integration will allow users to export songs created with the protocol to TikTok with one click, in an effort to streamline the process.

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Music Streaming#Streaming Music#Rolling Stone#Audius Co#Dogecoin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

Reddit is the latest social platform to launch a TikTok clone

Short-form videos that viewers can rapidly swipe through are the latest craze and Reddit has gotten in on the trend. The company is expanding its video platform with a new iOS app feature that is similar to TikTok. With this new capability, users can rapidly swipe through a feed of videos while interacting in certain ways.
Musicaithority.com

Vinco Ventures Subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment Announces Music Streaming NFT Platform

Platform Launch Led by Exclusive Tory Lanez Music and Art Experience. Vinco Ventures, Inc. a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow., is pleased to announce the launch of its subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment’s first ever music streaming platform, led by the exclusive new album and art release of global superstar, Tory Lanez’s, titled “WHEN IT’S DARK.”
BusinessSilicon Republic

Salesforce joins the streaming wars with a business-focused platform

Salesforce+ will stream original content including live events, shows and podcasts aimed at professionals in the work-from-anywhere era. Salesforce is the latest company to join the streaming wars with the announcement of its own online service, Salesforce+. However, unlike Netflix and Disney+, the business-focused streaming platform will feature original, on-demand...
Video GamesNME

Unity acquires remote desktop streaming platform Parsec

Unity, the business behind the game design platform of the same name, has announced its plans to acquire Parsec. Unity announced the acquisition in a press release yesterday on its website. Parsec is a remote desktop streaming platform that rose to popularity during last year’s coronavirus lockdown. The app allows developers and gamers to remotely access desktops over the internet. Unity will acquire the developer for £231million ($320million), making it the biggest acquisition for the company to date.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Building an API-Powered Platform

I was so happy for Jon and Thierry to join me on the podcast because uhmmmmm yeah, as a non-developer working at HackerNoon, I had a lot I had so many questions about building an API-powered platform LOL. In my mind, building an API-powered platform meant that you had a...
Behind Viral Videosinvezz.com

Audius (AUDIO) joins hands with TikTok to engage more fans

TikTok has announced a partnership with crypto-based music streaming platform Audius. The partnership will enable musicians and artists to engage more fans on TikTok. It will be the first time a crypto-powered music streaming platform is partnering with TikTok. Ethereum and Solana’s Blockchain-based music streaming platform, Audius (AUDIO/USD), has partnered...
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

How Are Streaming Platforms Affecting The Movie Industry?

This week, Entertainment Reporter at FOX5 in D.C. movie critic and FOX News Contributor Kevin McCarthy joins Abby in the classroom to help with her lesson plan on how streaming services are affecting the movie industry. Kevin explains how streaming platforms have risen in the movie industry due to the...
Behind Viral VideosNBC New York

This Decentralized Music Streaming Service Landed a First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership With TikTok—and Its Token's Market Cap Surged Past $1 Billion

Audius, a decentralized music streaming service, announced a major partnership with video-sharing app TikTok on Monday, allowing its artists to upload their music to TikTok to be used in videos. With the first-of-its-kind feature, artists on Audius will be able to easily make their songs available for TikTok users to...
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

Voyager Digital Paves the Way With Crypto Platform and Partnerships

Merging into the mainstream, cryptocurrency companies are investing in institutions. Voyager Digital became the first company to obtain a NASCAR race car sponsorship paid in a portfolio entirely composed of cryptocurrency. The portfolio includes Litecoin and Voyager token (VGX). As a publicly traded cryptocurrency platform, Voyager Digital has been acquiring some strategic partnerships. The Voyager token is attractive with a bullish sentiment alongside its latest update—VGX 2.0.
Los Angeles, CAguitargirlmag.com

New Music Platform Launch – AVENUEAR

Los Angeles, CA (AUGUST 18, 2021): Startup music venture, AVENUEAR, has announced today the launch of its digital music, a delivery platform where independent artists will have the unique opportunity to submit their music material directly to industry professionals including key A&R executives, producers, publishers, music supervisors, managers, curators, radio DJs, and A-list musicians in real-time. Among these executives include Rodney Jerkins, Jeff Fenster, Ken Komisar, Chris Gotti, Daniel Werner, Jazmine Valencia, DJ Clue, Latin power executive Jonathan Gandarilla “Ganda” and more. (For the full list of all executives click HERE)
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Wallfair, Polygon Launch MVP 1.1 Platform

Wallfair and Polygon have launched their MVP 1.1 platform, offering streamers another way to maximize value through content creation. Phase one saw Wallfair host a live event by giving first round testers the ability to highlight issues and potential feature aspects of the platform. Information gleamed from that session allows Wallfair to begin test-net development on Polygon while diversifying the feature suite.
Behind Viral VideosRebel Yell

YouTube converters, an obstacle for the music industry

Following the dematerialization of music and digitization, record companies are fighting a battle to make it impossible to download free music products. Why are Internet users adept at extracting streams?. The music market has experienced, for just over a decade, an evolution that not even most professionals expected. Physical media,...
Behind Viral VideosSearchengine Journal

8 TikTok Power Features & Benefits for Digital Marketers

It’s been just about a year since TikTok’s ad management platform launched. If there were any skeptics about TikTok’s potential as an online advertising platform, this past year’s growth has dispelled all doubts. So you know TikTok deserves a piece of your marketing. But why invest resources and budget into...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Data-Oriented Streaming Platforms

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., a major AVOD streaming network, has announced the launch of a new 'Popcornflix' app, which will be made available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, and the Web. Released with updated branding, new programming, and modern tech, this new app represents a major upgrade from Chicken Soup's previous version of 'Popcornflix.'

Comments / 0

Community Policy