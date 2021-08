For the first time this season, the Padres awoke this morning 10 games behind the National League West-leading Giants. They have also slipped five games behind the Dodgers in the race for the league’s first wildcard berth (and the right to host the wildcard game). Also, their lead over Cincinnati in the race for the second wildcard berth is down to 2 ½ games while the margin to National League East co-leaders Atlanta and Philadelphia is five games.