Level Up with a Blue Acorn iCi Created DTC Experience

Companies Rethink DX in Pivot to Remote Work and Digital Business. Thousands of companies were forced to quickly move their employees to a work-from-home model to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. To support nonessential workers and to keep businesses on track, IT organizations and teams had to rapidly pivot to a digital business virtually overnight. A new survey reveals that IT decision-makers who were already engaged in some stages of digital transformation (DX) believe that their investments left them better prepared and able to cope with widespread disruptions of normal business operations.