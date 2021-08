August 14 was to have been a memorable occasion for Catholics in the Washington, D.C., area who are devoted to the Latin Mass as it was celebrated before liturgical reforms that grew out of the Second Vatican Council of the 1960s. Archbishop Thomas Gullickson, an American prelate and retired Vatican diplomat, would celebrate a pontifical solemn Mass in the traditional Roman Rite at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on the eve of the feast day of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The rite would have been televised by the EWTN network.