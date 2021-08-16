Live Photos: 2021 Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance

Will the ultra-exclusive Pebble Beach week move some major cash?. It’s hard to believe it’s been so long since we’ve seriously talked about Pebble Beach, after everything that’s happened over the past year 1/2+. One thing we have learned during the pandemic is that people are not worried about spending money, especially on high ticket items, like collectible cars. Given that the money has been flowing freely since the pandemic and Pebble Beach already attracts some big spenders, our expectations are through the roof on this one, we want to be shocked when it’s over. Here are the cars we will be watching, waiting for the jaw dropping bid to pop up.