Live Photos: 2021 Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance
The most famous of all Monterey Car Week events is the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance. It’s hosted on the final day of Car Week and it’s easily the most prestigious, fascinating, snootiest, and potentially interesting event off the entire week. The richest of the rich show up with their priceless, timeless classics that have either been perfectly restored, down to the last period-correct nut and bolt, or are completely original time capsules. It’s a magical, ridiculous event that’s both awe-inspiring and sometimes cringe-inducing.www.bmwblog.com
