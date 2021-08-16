Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Live Photos: 2021 Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most famous of all Monterey Car Week events is the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance. It’s hosted on the final day of Car Week and it’s easily the most prestigious, fascinating, snootiest, and potentially interesting event off the entire week. The richest of the rich show up with their priceless, timeless classics that have either been perfectly restored, down to the last period-correct nut and bolt, or are completely original time capsules. It’s a magical, ridiculous event that’s both awe-inspiring and sometimes cringe-inducing.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Monterey Car Week#Mercedes#Google
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lotus' Triumphant Return To Pebble Beach Is Incredible

Monterey Car Week didn't take place last year because of - surprise! - the coronavirus pandemic and the heavy restrictions it caused. Things are slowly getting back to normal this year, thus enabling this year's event, held at Pebble Beach like usual, to take place. And Lotus is gearing up for an incredible showing.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

McLaren Celebrating Special Anniversary At Pebble Beach

It's been ten years since McLaren entered the North American market, allowing US customers to experience its sensational supercars like the P1, 720S, and 675LT. To celebrate its tenth anniversary, McLaren North America will showcase a special lineup of iconic supercars representing its past and future at Pebble Beach this week. On August 13th, the new McLaren Artura will make an appearance at the Road and Track Clubhouse at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. McLaren's first series-production hybrid supercar was unveiled back in February, but this will mark the Artura's North American public show debut. After it debuts, the Artura will be on display on the Pebble Beach Concept Car Lawn on August 15th.
CarsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The 5 Most Expensive Cars Selling at Pebble Beach This Week

More than $300 million worth of cars for the super rich come up for auction at Pebble Beach this week. Over 1,000 vehicles are expected to be auctioned off, according to Hagerty, the classic-car insurance and collector-services company. A 1995 McLaren F1, which originally retailed for under $900,000, is estimated...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi Skysphere Concept First Look: An EV Roadster For Pebble Beach

Audi is going all-in on luxurious, performance-oriented EVs, and the brand will preview its future via three “Sphere” concept vehicles. The first of these is the Skysphere, a sleek two-seat roadster that will make its first public appearance at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. We were lucky enough to catch up with the Skysphere concept in person just before its debut, and it’s even more attractive than it appears in photos.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Priciest Projected Sales At Pebble Beach

Will the ultra-exclusive Pebble Beach week move some major cash?. It’s hard to believe it’s been so long since we’ve seriously talked about Pebble Beach, after everything that’s happened over the past year 1/2+. One thing we have learned during the pandemic is that people are not worried about spending money, especially on high ticket items, like collectible cars. Given that the money has been flowing freely since the pandemic and Pebble Beach already attracts some big spenders, our expectations are through the roof on this one, we want to be shocked when it’s over. Here are the cars we will be watching, waiting for the jaw dropping bid to pop up.
CarsBMW BLOG

A Day In Pebble Beach With The ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe

As Monterey Car Car Week continues, we bring you some photos of a very special car — the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe. Not all of us are in Monterey for the week but Horatiu is and his ride for his time there is the B8 Gran Coupe. It’s a tough gig but someone’s gotta do it, right?
PoliticsPosted by
Motorious

Motorious At Pebble Beach And Monterey Car Week

Monterey Car Week and the headlining Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and the festivities that go on have absolutely brought Monterey, California back to car scene life after a dark year (and some change). It is our honor to be in attendance this year, and we were there when things kicked off on Thursday.
Carmel-by-the-sea, CAMonterey County Herald

PHOTOS: Concours on the Avenue makes its return in Carmel

CARMEL — Donald Osborne is an opera singer, museum CEO, international business owner and one of the voices of the Concours on the Avenue. He knows cars and people and the gift of gab. Osborne just returned from Europe but in plenty of time for the Monterey Peninsula’s Classic Car...
Buying Carsracer.com

McLaren F1 fetches $20m at Pebble Beach auction

A unique “time capsule” McLaren F1 road car has set a record auction price of $20.465 million at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach Auctions on Friday night. With less than 243 miles on its odometer, this spectacular example of the F1 was sold in its “as delivered” state and surpassed the previous record for a McLaren F1 road car of $15.62m set in 2017. Only an example that had been converted at the McLaren Special Operations Woking factory to ultra-rare LM specification has come close in the recent past, selling for $19.8m in 2019.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Aston Martin Debuting Rare Valkyrie at Pebble Beach

If the tranquil grounds of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance don’t seem like a perfect place to start a war, guess again. Aston Martin is firing its latest round in the hypercar wars at the famed classic car event with the debut of the 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie. Powered by...
Buying Carstecheblog.com

1995 McLaren F1 Sells for $20.5-Million at Pebble Beach, Becomes Most Expensive Car Auctioned in 2021

Used cars aren’t the only thing going up in price, as collectors are snatching up limited production supercars at astronomical prices too. The latest is this pristine condition 1995 McLaren F1 (chassis #029) offered by Gooding & Company, which managed to fetch $20.465-million at Pebble Beach this weekend. There are 242-miles on the odometer and was first owned by a Japanese business man, stored primarily in a museum-like display since rolling off the assembly line. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CarsAutoblog

Best of Show: 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahnkurier wins at Pebble Beach

A 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahnkurier — or rather, the 540K Autobahnkurier — has taken top honors today at the 70th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The vehicle, owned by collectors Arturo and Deborah Keller, is no stranger to the winner's circle. In fact, a quick Google search will turn up several past trophies awarded to this striking black coupe, including a best-in-show at the 2019 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance.
CarsBMW BLOG

2021 Legends Of The AutoBahn: The Ultimate Photo Gallery

This year’s Legends of the Autobahn featured as many great German cars as always. The location was a bit different this year but the location isn’t what makes Legends so much fun. The cars do that and the cars were great. As per usual, there was a great mix of brand-new cars and classics.
Seaside, CAMonterey County Herald

PHOTOS: Concours d’LeMons commends the worst cars have to offer

SEASIDE >> A couple of weeks ago, Linas Dauksa received a notice from the government of California with one simple message: get your gas-guzzler off the roads in exchange for $1,000. Dauksa looked at his 1994 Dodge Caravan, then the state’s one-way junkyard pass and admitted it was time for the Dodge to croak.
CarsBMW BLOG

2021 Pebble Beach: The Concept Lawn Shines Once Again

One of the more interesting parts of the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance is the Concept Lawn. It’s exactly as it sounds; a lawn full of concept cars. It’s typically a relatively small lawn, compared to the rest, but it’s packed with some very interesting concept cars. Some of which go on to become actual production cars, some are just designed to drum up media buzz. There were a few that really stood out this year, though. So let’s take a look at some of the best concept cars we saw at Pebble.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Lamborghini, Audi, and More Storm the Concept Car Lawn at Pebble Beach

Despite its name, the "Concept Car Lawn" at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance actually includes a handful of series-production cars. Talk about false advertising. That said, the lawn's "not actually concept" cars are far from your typical production vehicles. In other words, if you didn't know some of these machines are actually street legal, then you'd likely guess everything on the Concept Car Lawn was, well, a concept car. Don't worry, actual concept cars are showcased here, too, so there is some truth to the lawn's name. Click through to see the amazing vehicles featured on the Concept Car Lawn at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

Maserati MC20 Dazzles On Pebble Beach Concept Lawn As Monterey Car Week Returns For 2021

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maserati's MC20 made its Northern California debut this weekend during the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance event, where the vehicle appeared before crowds of fans on the Concept Lawn. The MC20, marking a new era for the Trident brand, was greeted with adulation by VIP spectators who took in the sleek lines of the mid-engine, two-seater sports car.
CarsMySanAntonio

Pebble Beach 2021: The Best Cars

Elegance is the watchword at Pebble Beach. It’s a week-long celebration of cars, with accents on elegant older cars and people tastefully dressed, vintage car racing, preening in supercars driven 5 mph in crowded downtown Monterey and fine seafood dinners for those who can get reservations. Automakers turn to Monterey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy