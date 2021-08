The Taliban is reportedly blocking people from getting to the airport in Kabul as Americans and Afghans struggle to evacuate from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover this past week. While many are trying to flee the region, what does the future look like for those who stay under the Taliban’s rule? The Taliban has said it will respect “women’s rights” despite the government’s history of denying women freedoms. Freelance reporter Hollie Mckay who was in Afghanistan during the country’s takeover explains what this past week was like and what she’s heard from other people living there and how they’re feeling. We also speak with former Afghanistan Ambassador Hugo Llorens about if he thinks it would have been beneficial for U.S. troops to have stayed longer, and what he thinks the future looks like under a Taliban regime.