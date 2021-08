All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's almost that time again — that time when the air is crisp and cool, the leaves are falling, and the ghost of a young colonial boy has taken the form of a black cat while three witch sisters terrorize their hometown of Salem, Massachusetts. Yes, it's nearly Hocus Pocus season once more, and if you just can't wait to get into the Sanderson Sister spirit, Disney has you covered with a new pair of HP-inspired Crocs for all your Halloween fun. (Or year-round, if that's your vibe.)