The City of Dunkirk has scheduled two open house events regarding the use of COVID-19 relief funding the city is receiving through the American Rescue Plan. The meetings will take place on Tuesday, August 24 from 2-3 pm at the HOPE Center on Wright Street and on Wednesday, August 25 from 5-6 pm at the Fredonia Technology Incubator on Central Avenue. Mayor Willie Rosas says the purpose is to educate the public on how the city can use the approximately $11.5 million in federal funding, as well as to gather public input...