Boynton Beach pledges relief to Haiti following deadly earthquake

City leaders in Boynton Beach on Monday pledged relief to the people of Haiti following a deadly and devastating earthquake over the weekend.

Mayor Steven Grant and Commissioner Christina Romelus were joined by other local officials at a news conference, where they announced an all-out effort to collect donations for victims of the disaster.

"When the island of Haiti hurts, when the island of Haiti bleeds, we all bleed," Romelus said.

Romelus, whose husband lost family members in the earthquake, said Boynton Beach is collecting items such as medical supplies, personal protective equipment like face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer, temporary shelters like tents and tarps, and financial aid to send to victims in Haiti.

"We are holding these individuals and these people who were affected in our hearts," Romelus said. "The moves that we are making is to benefit them."

Those donations can be dropped off at Boynton Beach Fire Station 1, located at 200 Northeast 1st Street, every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials said they are not collecting food or water at this time.

More than 1,200 people are confirmed dead following Saturday's disaster.

Boynton Beach and Les Cayes, Haiti -- the epicenter of the earthquake -- are considered "sister cities," meaning they have a diplomatic partnership to share economic, infrastructure, and cultural ideas to aid both communities.

They officially became "sister cities" roughly 10 years ago, according to city leaders.

"This is the time that we need to realize that we're all connected here as humans and to support our friends, family, brothers and sisters over in Les Cayes," Grant said.