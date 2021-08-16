Pokemon Go sparks backlash after removing animations: “Had enough of Niantic”

Well, it looks like Pokémon GO has been saving virtually all of its 2021 Shiny releases for the Ultra Unlock event. We'd been getting pretty much one or two per month this year, which showed a marked slowdown from 2020, but that has clearly changed with this year's post-GO Fest celebrations. With the first part of the Ultra Unlock 2021, we received Shiny Cranidos, Shiny Shieldon, Shiny Unown U, and one of the most anticipated Shiny releases in the history of Pokémon GO, Shiny Dialga. Now, with the Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event which begins today, we're getting Shiny Heracross and perhaps the other most anticipated Shiny release in some time: Shiny Palkia. The third and final part of Ultra Unlock 2021 will hit us with an even heavier dose of sparkles with a major wave of Galarian Shinies. Let's take a look at what'll be available.