MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — A Shelbina man was seriously injured in an accident involving a grain truck Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James P. Gouge, 48, was driving an International 4900 grain truck on Missouri Route 15, 4 miles north of Paris, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 7. His vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, he overcorrected, went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Gouge was transported by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital in serious condition.