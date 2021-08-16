Tencent Music beats revenue estimates on advertising, paid subscriber boost

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.