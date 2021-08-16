Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Tencent Music beats revenue estimates on advertising, paid subscriber boost

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group beat expectations for quarterly revenue Monday as its advertising business rebounded and more people subscribed to its music streaming platform. Tencent Music, China’s answer to Spotify, has tried to attract more paying users in recent months by focusing on long-form audio and expanding its library...

b975.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Music Streaming#Sony Music#Tencent Holdings#Universal Music Group#The Tencent Holdings Ltd#Refinitiv Ibes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
China
Related
Marketswsau.com

‘Meme stock’ AMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) -Cinema operator AMC Entertainment beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Monday, lifted by the return of moviegoers to its theaters after a year of closures and restrictions. The latest installment of the fast and furious film ‘F9: THE FAST SAGA’ in June and “Godzilla vs Kong” at the end of...
Financial Reports95.5 FM WIFC

Disney beats quarterly revenue estimates as theme parks recover

(Reuters) – Walt Disney Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as it raked in new streaming subscribers and visitors began to return to its theme parks. Shares of the entertainment company rose 2.6% in extended trading. Disney’s Disney+ service has done well in the pandemic-led boom in streaming, establishing...
Stockswibqam.com

Coinbase profit beats estimates on boost in trading volumes

(Reuters) -U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, boosted by a nearly 38% jump in trading volumes on a sequential basis. Trading volumes stood at $462 billion for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $335 billion in the previous quarter. Bitcoin trades comprised...
Financial ReportsAOL Corp

AMC revenue beats estimates

AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares are up in after-hours after the movie theater company beat on the top and bottom line for its second quarter. AMC reported a loss per share of 71 cents, compared to Wall Street estimates of a loss of 94 cents per share. Revenue climbed to $444...
Financial Reportswhbl.com

DoorDash beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) – DoorDash Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as the pandemic-era boom in food delivery stayed strong even after easing curbs and growing vaccination rates encouraged people to dine out more. The company said revenue rose 83% to $1.24 billion for the second quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of...
Financial Reports104.1 WIKY

Palantir beats second-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

(Reuters) – Palantir Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter sales above expectations, as the U.S. data analytics firm shored up more software contracts with corporations and government agencies. Shares of the Denver, Colorado-based company were up nearly 6% in premarket trade on Thursday. Co-founded...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Canada Goose beats revenue estimates on luxury demand rebound

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO), beat quarterly revenue expectations on Wednesday, buoyed by a recovery in demand for its luxury parkas as growing vaccination rates encouraged the reopening of major economies. The company's global e-commerce revenue jumped 80.8%, as it benefited from investments to build out...
Financial ReportsCoinDesk

Coinbase Rakes In $1.9B in Transaction Revenue in Q2, Beating Estimates

The U.S.’ largest cryptocurrency exchange grew to 8.8 million monthly transacting users (MTUs) and 68 million total users in the quarter, versus analyst estimates for 6.7 million monthly users and 62.8 million total users. The exchange’s take rate – or retail trading revenue divided by retail trading volumes – was 1.24%, up from 1.21% last quarter.
Marketscelebrityaccess.com

Revenue Up For Tencent In Q2

SHENZEN, China (CelebrityAccess) — Chinese music streaming giant Tencent Music Entertainment Group announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, reporting revenue of RMB8.01 billion (US$1.24 billion) during the period. According to Tencent, their results improved on Q2 2020 by more than 15% and were driven largely by...
Marketsb975.com

Nvidia forecasts revenue above estimates on gaming, data center demand

(Reuters) -Nvidia Corp forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as it benefits from a boom in demand for its chips used in data centers and gaming devices. The company estimated current-quarter revenue to be $6.80 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts on average had expected $6.53 billion,...
Musictheedgemarkets.com

Tencent Music takes copyright rules in stride as earnings beat estimates

BENGALURU/BEIJING (Aug 16): Tencent Music Entertainment Group said on Monday China's copyright rules were unlikely to have a big impact on its online subscriptions, and its chief executive believes regulators want to promote healthy development of the music industry. Tencent Music's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations on Monday, as...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

China's Tencent Clocks 20% Revenue Growth In Q2

Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $21.4 billion (RMB138.3 billion), marginally missing the analyst consensus of $21.45 billion. Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) revenue of $29.07 billion, up 56% Y/Y, beat the consensus of $27.82 billion. Segments: Revenues from VAS rose 11% Y/Y...
MarketsSilicon Republic

Tencent Music shares drop despite solid earnings

The company broadly met expectations in Q2, but China’s regulatory squeeze continues to impact tech companies. Tencent Music Entertainment Group, the music-streaming business of the Chinese tech giant, posted second-quarter earnings that largely met analyst’s predictions. The company posted quarterly revenues of 8.01bn yuan ($1.24bn), a 15pc year-on-year increase, just...
Financial Reportsktwb.com

Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates on hybrid work demand

(Reuters) – Cisco Systems Inc narrowly beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, thanks to higher demand for its cybersecurity and teleconferencing products as offices adapted to hybrid work. However, shares of the San Jose, California-based company fell 2.2% in extended trading. Cisco has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings...
TechnologySFGate

Tencent Collects Another Rebuke From Regulators, But Profits Remain Solid

Chinese games, video and social media giant Tencent was Wednesday rebuked by China’s Ministry of Information Technology for illegal use of consumer data at its ubiquitous Weixin / WeChat super-app. The move came just a day after another regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation issued draft rules on competition and data privacy that may be among the toughest in the world.
Musicmodernreaders.com

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Cut to $16.00

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Comments / 0

Community Policy