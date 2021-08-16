Prices for alfalfa mostly steady, grass steady

Hay market prices remain mostly steady for alfalfa and steady for grass hay, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 10. There has been great concern over the worsening drought in Kansas. Producers state that things are getting pretty dry and, in some cases, if they do not receive rain, their alfalfa will be done for the year. Hay sales have slowed a bit with folks thinking they will hold on to some hay for later in the year, while others state they will not be backing off their current prices. Loads to feed yards have slowed leaving grinders and pellet mills anxiously waiting for cattle to return to pens. Prices given on a per-ton basis and are averages.