Medical Insurance Specialist $500.00 Sign on Bonus - The Orthopedic Partners an RCM Clinic

$500.00 Sign on Bonus Park City - Medical Insurance Specialist Full-Time, benefited position working at the Rosenberg Cooley Metcalf orthopedic clinic in Park City. Responsibilities include: Payment posting, denials management and accounts receivable follow-up. Experience with CPT and ICD 10 preferred. Key Responsibilities include utilizing patients' health records to code medical procedures and examine insurance claims, and maintaining meticulous records of medical costs, adjustments, co-payments, and other billing details. A typical day includes communicating with insurance carriers, updating internal billing databases, analyzing insurance claims, detecting coding errors, and verifying medical coverage.
