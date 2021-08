Alongside his co-hosts Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk just earned his second career Emmy nomination for hosting Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” “It feels great to be recognized for a show that we not only have a lot of fun doing and that gets to help people, but that also gets recognized by the academy,” Berk, the show’s interior design expert, says gratefully about his and his co-hosts’ Emmy recognition. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), Berk delineates his and his co-hosts’ working process, shares some of his personal highlights of the show’s fifth season, and teases the upcoming...