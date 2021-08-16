From Bouncer To Boxer: Muhsin Cason wants to be the face of the cruiserweight division
Muhsin Cason, the younger brother of former undisputed heavyweight champion, Hasim Rahman, has started his boxing career with eight wins and no losses, including five knockouts. While Muhsin Cason didn’t put on a pair of gloves until he was 21 years old, by all accounts a late bloomer in the boxing world, he has rubbed elbows with some of the best boxing trainers and minds in the sport.newpittsburghcourier.com
