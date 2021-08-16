Cancel
As Afghans try to flee the country, CNN reporter describes Taliban doing 'crowd control' at Kabul airport

Cover picture for the articleCNN reporter Nick Paton Walsh described how the Taliban was doing "crowd control" as Afghans try to flee Afghanistan through the airport in Kabul. On Monday, CNN’s "Inside Politics" reported more details regarding the current state of Afghanistan following the near complete Taliban takeover. Walsh described to anchor John King what he saw as a "volatile" situation at the Kabul airport as citizens attempted to flee. The chyron also noted that U.S. troops were forced to shoot two armed men who fired at them within the airport.

