What’s Your Favorite Nearby Park?

By staff
Boston University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTell us about a green space or outdoor destination that’s special to you. With COVID-19 stubbornly lingering, most everyone’s on the lookout for outdoor places to eat, sip coffee, study, catch up with friends, or just take a walk. Fortunately, the BU campus and surrounding neighborhoods have all kinds of green spaces, from the nearby Amory Woods Sanctuary to pocket parks in the South End and from the expanse of the Charles River Esplanade to the Emerald Necklace park system.

