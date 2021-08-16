Cancel
Video Games

Dead by Daylight DLC Being Removed From The Game Soon

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Behaviour Interactive has revealed that Dead by Daylight's Stranger Things content will be leaving the game later this year. On November 17th, content based on the Netflix series will no longer be available for purchase, and the Hawkins National Laboratory map will be removed. The developer revealed the news via the game's official Twitter account, while assuring players that any content purchased in the game will remain. As a result, players will still have the opportunity to use Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and the Demogorgon moving forward, as well as any costumes that have been purchased for the characters.

PC Gamer

Stranger Things will depart Dead by Daylight in November

The Netflix sci-fi horror series Stranger Things is parting ways with the long-running asymmetrical survival-horror game Dead by Daylight. Publisher Behaviour Interactive announced today that all characters and outfits related to the series will no longer be available for purchase after November 17. The good news is that from August...

