Dead by Daylight DLC Being Removed From The Game Soon
Developer Behaviour Interactive has revealed that Dead by Daylight's Stranger Things content will be leaving the game later this year. On November 17th, content based on the Netflix series will no longer be available for purchase, and the Hawkins National Laboratory map will be removed. The developer revealed the news via the game's official Twitter account, while assuring players that any content purchased in the game will remain. As a result, players will still have the opportunity to use Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and the Demogorgon moving forward, as well as any costumes that have been purchased for the characters.comicbook.com
