Houma, LA

Over $200,000 worth of items stolen in string of burglaries in Houma subdivision, police say

By STAFF
houmatimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurglars stole over $200,000 worth of items in a Houma subdivision early Monday morning, according to police. The Houma Police is currently working several vehicle burglaries and thefts that occurred during the early morning hours of this date, 8-16-21, in Mulberry subdivision. On 8-16-21 after 6am, Houma Police responded to the area of Mulberry in reference to several vehicle burglaries at various locations throughout the neighborhood. During the investigation, it was discovered that a suspect(s) entered multiple unlocked vehicles and various items such as cash and firearms were taken.

