Remembering Pat Hitchcock: Alfred’s Daughter Dies at 93
There have been several individuals that have sought to entertain people throughout the years that many believe might make awkward parents simply because of their proclivity towards terrorizing people with their stories of suspense, horror, intrigue, and pulse-pounding terror. But it does sound as though Pat Hitchcock had a fairly normal childhood and upbringing despite being the only daughter of the famed Alfred Hitchcock. In fact, it sounds as though she was quite a big help to her father at times since she was welcomed into several of his movies when she established herself as an actress. Some might claim that it was nepotism, and it could very well be, but others might want to say that Pat earned her father’s regard and that he valued her contributions to his movies, which would be the nice version. Her acting credits don’t stretch that long, but it’s evident that she did help her father behind the scenes as well, and went on to help maintain her father’s, and her family’s, legacy in the years to come as she did her best to ensure that people knew who her parents were.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 1