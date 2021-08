As the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Patriots in the second week of NFL Preseason play, which players should fans be honed in on for Thursday night?. It’s most definitely a new era for the Philadelphia Eagles as quarterback Jalen Hurts tries to cement himself as the franchise quarterback while the team continues to reshape the rest of the roster as well. That journey will see the club welcome the New England Patriots to Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night in the second week of the 2021 NFL preseason.