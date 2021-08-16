Abandoned Creator ‘Depressed’ That People Are Calling BLUE BOX ‘Scammers,’ Says First Trailer is ‘Really Soon’
When the PS5-exclusive Abandoned Realtime Experience app finally got its patch last week, curiosity turned to disappointment as people realized the video was the same five-second teaser that developer BLUE BOX Game Studios had already posted on Twitter three days earlier. Amid the reveal, creator Hasan Kahraman says he’s “really depressed right now,” largely owing to people calling BLUE BOX “scammers.”www.playstationlifestyle.net
