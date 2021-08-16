Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Abandoned Creator ‘Depressed’ That People Are Calling BLUE BOX ‘Scammers,’ Says First Trailer is ‘Really Soon’

PlayStation LifeStyle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the PS5-exclusive Abandoned Realtime Experience app finally got its patch last week, curiosity turned to disappointment as people realized the video was the same five-second teaser that developer BLUE BOX Game Studios had already posted on Twitter three days earlier. Amid the reveal, creator Hasan Kahraman says he’s “really depressed right now,” largely owing to people calling BLUE BOX “scammers.”

www.playstationlifestyle.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Blue Box#The Creator#Video Game#Blue Box Game Studios#Nme#The Playstation Blog#Metal Gear Solid#Konami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's Haunting Of Hill House And Bly Manor Creator Brings Terror To Church In First Midnight Mass Trailer

Rather than dipping back into another chapter from his Haunting anthology, writer and director Mike Flanagan opted to take on a different kind of horror tale for his next Netflix series, Midnight Mass. News about the project remained pretty limited throughout its production, though we did learn early on that the cast will be made up of stars from both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, while also bringing in new blood like Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford and Legion alum Hamish Linklater. Now, we have our first big look at the horrors awaiting us with Midnight Mass' first trailer, seen above.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Abandoned: Blue Box apologizes for the delay of the app and explains what happens

The app for PS5 of Abandoned is still unavailable. After numerous delays, Blue Box Game Studios called on its thousands of followers to stay tuned to last August 10, when at 9:00 p.m. (CEST) this application was going to be launched and thus be able to interactively know the new video game trailers. But there was a problem (more) that has lasted until the early hours of this Friday, with another statement that continues to beg for patience.
ComicsComicBook

Blue Exorcist Creator Drops First-Look at New Horror Manga

Blue Exorcist as a Shonen series might have numerous supernatural elements that helped push its story forward, but the creator of the series, Kazue Kato, is looking to dive into the world of horror completely by adapting a terrifying tale that shook readers to their core. The novel, Eizen Karukaya Kaitan, follows a young woman named Shoko who inherits a small retail store from her aunt but discovers that the shop is plagued with spirits and must now attempt to save her own life while getting to the bottom of the supernatural threats that have been plaguing the location.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Abandoned Realtime Experience App Runs into Issues Just as it Was Supposed to Launch its First Trailer

Everyone was eager to see what questions August 10 would answer (or ask) about BLUE BOX Game Studios’ Abandoned. The game, which has been mired in false conspiracy that it’s actually a Kojima ruse for a new Silent Hill game (that also somehow involves Metal Gear Solid) was supposed to see the launch of the Abandoned Realtime Trailers app on PS5 today with a fresh update that gave fans their first glimpse at the game. However, things haven’t gone smoothly, and the update is still unavailable to players an hour after it was supposed to launch (which itself was the result of several delays).
Video Gamesxfire.com

After much anticipation, BLUE BOX drops "empty" Abandoned app

BLUE BOX Game Studios is a huge unknown in the video game industry. The Netherlands-based development studio has no gaming credits to its name whatsoever. Yet, it has the audacity to pull off the likes of a trolling job that has not been seen in the video game industry since Hideo Kojima was still with Konami.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

BLUE BOX Game Studios Deletes All Tweets About Abandoned Realtime Experience App Issues, Patch Still Not Live

And the saga of Abandoned continues. Three days after BLUE BOX had “technical issues” launching the patch for the Abandoned Realtime Experience app, the developer has now deleted all tweets about the issues. In fact, the most recent tweet still available is the five-second teaser video showing a man’s legs walking into a lit doorway with the comment “Are you ready?” that the team posted just prior to the Abandoned Realtime Experience launch that never occurred on August 10th.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

First Call of Duty Vanguard Teaser Trailer Revealed

Activision has revealed the first Call of Duty Vanguard teaser trailer, and it gives players a first glimpse at the game’s potential setting, as well as an interesting hint towards Modern Warfare. There has been no official announcement for Call of Duty Vanguard yet, but it seems like we are...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Abandoned Update Finally Goes Live with Teaser Trailer

Following some apparent delays, an Abandoned update has gone live on the PS5 and is giving players a very brief first look at this upcoming PlayStation console exclusive from Blue Box Game Studios. Abandoned was first revealed to the world back in April 2021. Since then, the developers promised to...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Abandoned: Blue Box solves the problems, the app is now available on PS5

Last Tuesday the 10th was the day chosen to begin to discover something more of the mysterious Abandoned, when your Realtime Experience application released a first glimpse. However, there were some technical problems, for which Blue Box Game Studios has had to give numerous explanations throughout the week, finally solved yesterday.
Cell PhonesPlayStation LifeStyle

Abandoned PS5 App Now Live, Just the Same 5-Second Tease BLUE BOX Posted on Twitter, More Promised ‘Soon’

So after three days of waiting due to technical issues (which followed 10 days of waiting after a preload, which itself was a month after the delayed original launch date), the first “trailer is finally live on the Abandoned Realtime Experience app for PS5. But it’s not much of a trailer. Rather it’s a five-second video of a generic looking horror protagonist walking across some floorboards towards a lit doorway.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Abandoned “is not a horror game” or a Silent Hill, says its creator

Abandoned, the first person action adventure video game with touch survival de Blue Box Game Studio, it is not a horror video game. At least that is what its creator, Hasan Kahraman, declares in an encounter with the medium NME. The controversy over the constant delays in the PS5 app, denied but persistent theories of its possible link with Silent Hill and Hideo Kojima, or promises that have unleashed the expectations of the title, leave the community in a divided position; especially for the particular communication management of the study.
Video GamesIGN

Abandoned Creator Admits the Trailers App Has Been a 'Disaster'

After a series of marketing missteps exacerbated dramatically by a community convinced by conspiracy theories, Abandoned creator Hasan Kahraman has called the "trailer app" released for the game last week a "really big disaster." In an interview with NME, Kahraman reflects on the app, which was intended to allow viewers...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Abandoned PS5 app launch was a "big disaster," admits Blue Box chief

Abandoned director Hasan Kahraman has called the game's PS5 app launch "a really big disaster" in a new interview with NME. The long-awaited release of the Abandoned PS5 app did not go well. Initially planned to go live last Tuesday, the so-called "Realtime Experience" app was delayed several days due to technical challenges before it landed with a deafening thud. Blue Box's promise of a new trailer - not to mention one that supported PS5 features like 3D audio and haptic feedback - fizzled as players were greeted by a non-descript black template filled with empty boxes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy