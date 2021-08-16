Abandoned Creator ‘Depressed’ That People Are Calling BLUE BOX ‘Scammers,’ Says First Trailer is ‘Really Soon’

Rather than dipping back into another chapter from his Haunting anthology, writer and director Mike Flanagan opted to take on a different kind of horror tale for his next Netflix series, Midnight Mass. News about the project remained pretty limited throughout its production, though we did learn early on that the cast will be made up of stars from both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, while also bringing in new blood like Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford and Legion alum Hamish Linklater. Now, we have our first big look at the horrors awaiting us with Midnight Mass' first trailer, seen above.