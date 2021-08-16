FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: August RBNZ Meeting; UK Inflation, Canada Inflation, and Eurozone Inflation; July FOMC Minutes

GBP/USD threatening to fall below 1.36, Fibonacci support in sight. Retail sales drop 2.5% in July, bringing the yearly figure down almost 7 percentage points. The GBP selloff continues this morning with GBP/USD threatening to break below 1.36 after dropping 0.9% on Thursday. The pair has been struggling to keep the momentum going for the past three months after it got rejected for a second time this year at 1.4250 on June 1st. If the 1.36 mark is breached, the first support to come into play is 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (1.3577), which was key at stopping the bearish pressure a month ago. A fall below this area would see a new 6-month low for GBP/USD, with 1.35 likely to be the next goal in sight for sellers.