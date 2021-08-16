Today’s Forgotten 45 @ 45!

For all of the ways that the Zelda series is a hopeful adventure game for all ages, it can also get really dark. Any discussion of this inevitably sees the usual suspects filed in: The arising feeling of dread throughout Majora’s Mask’s Clock Town, the torturous imagery and nightmare fuel of Ocarina of Time’s Shadow Temple, and the post-apocalyptic wanderings of Breath of the Wild. Often left out of this discussion is Zelda II: The Adventure of Link which contains its own litany of spine-tingling moments. Exploring a town only to find yourself beset by invisible enemies, squinting to see the tiniest movements of enemies creeping towards you in the dark, and Ganon’s chilling laugh in the game’s infamous game over screen all help create a pervasive sense of inevitable failure and death that is only exasperated by the incredible difficulty. Even this list of dark details leaves out one that is only found in the instruction booklet: the life and sleeping death of Princess Zelda. It’s a tale of greed, betrayal, and sadness that artist PakaruMar captures in their haunting art titled “The Forgotten Princess.”