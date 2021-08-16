Farm Festival moves to fairgrounds because of construction

Plans are moving along for the annual Fredonia Farm Festival coming up on August 27-29, but for the first time in the festival's 52-year history, it will not be held in the village. Because of renovation work in Barker Commons, this year's festival will be held at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds according to chairman Mark Mackey. The move was unavoidable and the festival will return to Fredonia in 2022...