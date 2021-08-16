Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

I Spent the Night in a Sleep-Optimized Hotel Room: Did It Work?

smartertravel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark, quiet, cool―I’m a terrible sleeper and if these three conditions aren’t met, I’ll be tossing and turning all night. And I’m not the only one―sleep experts agree that a low temperature, lack of noise, and minimal light are crucial elements for getting a good night’s rest. These are also three things you don’t typically find in a hotel, especially in New York City. Doors slamming, cars honking, light pollution leaking in―I usually leave New York City feeling the opposite of rejuvenated―getting a good night’s rest in a city that never sleeps can feel like an impossible task…Until I spent a weekend at the Equinox Hotel. (Disclosure: the Equinox Hotel hosted my stay.)

www.smartertravel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hotel Room#The Room#Hotel Amenity#Design#The Sleep Chamber#The Equinox Hotel#Roombar#Equinox Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Woman gives horror movie-style reason why you shouldn’t open your hotel room to noises at night

When was the last time you heard a good ghost story? Well, brace yourself, because this one has already horrified hundreds of thousands of TikTok users. It’s told by flight attendant Dani (@danidboyy1), who normally uses the platform to reveal the ins and outs of cabin crew life. But in one of her latest videos she told a tale that left her “struggling to sleep for days”.
ElectronicsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

I Had Trouble Sleeping Through the Night Until I Discovered This White Noise Machine

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I have a complicated relationship with sleep. I don’t consider myself a good sleeper at all. I wake up at odd hours, find it nearly impossible to sleep late (even during the weekend), and I don’t know the meaning of a decent nap. If I take a nap, you might as well count me out for the rest of the day. There’s no balance whatsoever. Lately, my biggest concern has been sleeping through the night, since there are many days when I don’t wake up feeling rested. I’ve tried leaving the TV on until it turns off with a timer, making music playlists, and even thinking about imaginary scenarios until I eventually fall asleep. Unfortunately, none of it has been consistent. It was beyond time for me to experiment with something new (at least, new to me). Given the opportunity to try the White Noise Machine from Tuft & Needle + Snooz, I had everything to gain and nothing to lose.
LifestylePosted by
Fortune

Hotels are bringing the gym to guests’ rooms

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. During the pandemic, millions of people ditched their gym and got comfy with at-home workouts. Future—a training app that pairs users with professional trainers and bases its technology on the science of accountability—saw spikes to its memberships as exercise regimens remained in people’s living rooms. Digital, community-driven equipment—like Peloton, Mirror, and Hydrow—also effortlessly helped transition from in-person to isolated workouts.
New York City, NYtravelweekly.com

Exclusive NYC experience at the Plaza Hotel

There are few dining experiences considered as quintessentially New York as afternoon tea at the Plaza Hotel. And yet it was something I, a New York resident for over a decade, had put off experiencing, having long ago categorized it as something best saved for an extra special occasion. I...
LifestyleVindy.com

How I spent my summer vacation

During elementary school, the first assignment of every year was to write an essay titled, “How I Spent My Summer Vacation.”. Back then, summer vacation was three months of playing baseball, bicycles, camping and pestering siblings. Somewhere along the way, without meaning to, I morphed into an adult. I’ve just...
LifestyleBrunswick News

Should I stay in this hotel?

I’m 18 and was forced to move out of the home I was living in by my stepfather. I made the quick decision to move to a hotel so that I would at least have a roof over my head. The hotel costs $225 a week, so that’s $900 a...
Lifestyle947wls.com

There is a bookable Willy Wonka hotel room RIGHT NOW

Remember the lick-able wallpaper and chocolate river of the classic film, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Facotry? You can book a hotel room that will give you the WW experience…without the Oomopa Loompas!. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the sweet movie that starred Gene Wilder as the titular...
LifestyleThrive Global

Sleeping Tips After a Long Night Out

You’ve let your hair down and had a well-deserved night out. It’s been a long evening, and there’s no better feeling than knowing that your bed is waiting for you at home. Sounds good, right? But unfortunately, the thought of sleeping after a night out is easier said than done for some of us. Whether you’ve had a sophisticated dinner or danced the night away, the restlessness can set in the minute you try to settle down. Even if you don’t struggle to nod off initially, you’ll probably feel exhausted in the morning from a bad night’s sleep.
Posted by
Gené Hunter

Enjoy these Atlanta hotel pools without booking a room

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Summer is still going and there's still time to beat the heat with a nice dip in the pool. If you want to enjoy a relaxing day away from home and want to experience a taste of luxury without booking a flight, here’s how you can enjoy an Atlanta hotel pool experience without booking a room:
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Museum-Like Hotel Rooms

DDAA design house has completed a new hotel room, dubbed "framed function." This new guest room sits in the BnA Art Hotel in Tokyo, which features rooms produced by different artists. The design for the space is finished with plain white walls, exposed concrete beams, and an overside bed. The architects sought to create an environment that behaves like a painting while also remaining functional. The large white bed acts as a canvas as well as a place for rest.
Health247tempo.com

19 Secrets to Sleep Better at Night

Having trouble sleeping? Join the club. One in every three adult Americans don’t get enough sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sleep is a biological need that promotes good health. Not getting enough may lead to numerous negative health outcomes, both in the short and long term, that range from daytime fatigue to increased risk of developing chronic conditions, depressive symptoms, and premature aging.
Lifestylereviewgeek.com

LEGOLAND Hotel Rooms Will Turn to Google for Concierge Service

If you want people to get familiar with your product, then stick it in every hotel room you can find. That’s the idea behind Google’s Hotel Solutions system, which promises to improve hospitality services using Nest Hub smart displays. Now, Google is partnering with LEGOLAND Hotels to help guests manage their stay and learn about LEGOLAND’s best attractions.
LifestyleSan Francisco Examiner

Paula West opens new room at Hotel Nikko

A beloved Bay Area musician marks her first in-person-with-an-audience COVID-era event this Friday when jazz and cabaret icon Paula West steps onstage at the Nikko Hotel this weekend. It’s a combination of something old and something new. The old is that West is reviving her tradition of extended residencies she...
Yogahawaiiarmyweekly.com

5 Tips to Have a Good Night Sleep

Most people in the world are not getting enough quality sleep. How can this change for people to sleep better? Experts believe that every adult should get at least eight hours of sleep. But, the number should not distract you as you will know when you get good sleep the previous night if you wake up alert and awake. Just ensure you have your sleeping space at par with what you want to achieve. If not, upgrade it with bedroom essentials promoting sleep. Consider which furniture store is best to get your must-haves for a start. Try one of the tips below to get a good night’s sleep.

Comments / 0

Community Policy